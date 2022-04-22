Osan AB recognizes SAAPM

Every year, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) by both military and civilian communities. This year’s SAAPM theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” It is a theme that calls service members to action across all levels of the Department of Defense and use their personal strengths as a means to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence.

