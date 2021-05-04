Captain Ioana Horotan, staff psychiatrist at Blanchfield Army Community, speaks with a Soldier about substance use disorder in April 2021. The Fort Campbell Army Substance Abuse Program, or ASAP, and Substance Use Disorder Clinical, or SUDCC are both valuable resources that can help Soldiers, leaders, and Families cope with substance abuse issues. For more information about ASAP, call 270-798-4411 or visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/Garrison/dhr/asap-services. For more information about SUDCC, call 270-412-3247.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:42 Photo ID: 7154353 VIRIN: 210405-A-N1234-001 Resolution: 1247x1663 Size: 239.07 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell ASAP explains prevention, treatment resources, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.