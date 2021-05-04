Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell ASAP explains prevention, treatment resources

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Captain Ioana Horotan, staff psychiatrist at Blanchfield Army Community, speaks with a Soldier about substance use disorder in April 2021. The Fort Campbell Army Substance Abuse Program, or ASAP, and Substance Use Disorder Clinical, or SUDCC are both valuable resources that can help Soldiers, leaders, and Families cope with substance abuse issues. For more information about ASAP, call 270-798-4411 or visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/Garrison/dhr/asap-services. For more information about SUDCC, call 270-412-3247.

