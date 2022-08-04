Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging ‘Strong Bonds’: Petros Family reflects on helping Families through deployment

    Forging ‘Strong Bonds’: Petros Family reflects on helping Families through deployment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Col.) Tony Petros, Fort Campbell’s senior command chaplain, and his wife, Tricia, look through photo albums that tell the story of their lives together in the Army. The Petros Family navigated five deployments at the height of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and they have used that experience to help an estimated 1,500 young Soldiers and Families through their own deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7154352
    VIRIN: 220408-A-WL623-986
    Resolution: 1700x1133
    Size: 290.89 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging ‘Strong Bonds’: Petros Family reflects on helping Families through deployment, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging &lsquo;Strong Bonds&rsquo;: Fort Campbell chaplain reflects on helping Families through deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Deployment
    Army Famililes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT