Forging ‘Strong Bonds’: Petros Family reflects on helping Families through deployment

Chaplain (Col.) Tony Petros, Fort Campbell’s senior command chaplain, and his wife, Tricia, look through photo albums that tell the story of their lives together in the Army. The Petros Family navigated five deployments at the height of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and they have used that experience to help an estimated 1,500 young Soldiers and Families through their own deployments.

