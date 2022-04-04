Soldier shares experience as military child, Family values

Major Joshua Davis, 531st Hospital Center, with his wife, Samantha, and daughter, Olivia. Davis was a military child growing up and said the experience was tough but that it set him up for success later in life. “I think moving around helped me be more adaptable in any given situation and more resilient,” he said. “Resiliency is more easily ingrained in children than adults. When forced to adapt and overcome as a child, it becomes second nature.”

