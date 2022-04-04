Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier shares experience as military child, Family values

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Major Joshua Davis, 531st Hospital Center, with his wife, Samantha, and daughter, Olivia. Davis was a military child growing up and said the experience was tough but that it set him up for success later in life. “I think moving around helped me be more adaptable in any given situation and more resilient,” he said. “Resiliency is more easily ingrained in children than adults. When forced to adapt and overcome as a child, it becomes second nature.”

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC

