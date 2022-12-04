Before packing personal property for a permanent change of station move overseas, there are three critical steps Soldiers must complete to successfully make a smooth OCONUS transition, said Connie Silk, supervisor of the Relocation Readiness Program, Army Community Service. For more information, call 270-798-6313 or 270-798-0513.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:23 Photo ID: 7154301 VIRIN: 220415-A-N1234-001 Resolution: 1200x904 Size: 201.56 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Smooth OCONUS PCS begins with briefing, following critical steps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.