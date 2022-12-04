Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smooth OCONUS PCS begins with briefing, following critical steps

    Smooth OCONUS PCS begins with briefing, following critical steps

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Before packing personal property for a permanent change of station move overseas, there are three critical steps Soldiers must complete to successfully make a smooth OCONUS transition, said Connie Silk, supervisor of the Relocation Readiness Program, Army Community Service. For more information, call 270-798-6313 or 270-798-0513.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7154301
    VIRIN: 220415-A-N1234-001
    Resolution: 1200x904
    Size: 201.56 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smooth OCONUS PCS begins with briefing, following critical steps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Smooth OCONUS PCS begins with briefing, following critical steps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    PCS
    OCONUS PCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT