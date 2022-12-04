Before packing personal property for a permanent change of station move overseas, there are three critical steps Soldiers must complete to successfully make a smooth OCONUS transition, said Connie Silk, supervisor of the Relocation Readiness Program, Army Community Service. For more information, call 270-798-6313 or 270-798-0513.
Smooth OCONUS PCS begins with briefing, following critical steps
