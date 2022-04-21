Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 that celebrates the planet Earth and raises public awareness about environmental issues. The U.S. Air Force remains committed to ensuring environmental stewardship is a top-level priority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

