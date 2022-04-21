Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day

    Earth Day

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 that celebrates the planet Earth and raises public awareness about environmental issues. The U.S. Air Force remains committed to ensuring environmental stewardship is a top-level priority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

