For most Fort Drum Soldiers and family members, it is simply known as Clark Hall – the place to go for in-processing, out-processing and everything in between. But in full, it is the Mark W. Clark Soldier for Life Center, named after a World War II commander who, some historians would say, ranks alongside Gens. Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton and Omar Bradley. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Around and About Fort Drum: Mark W. Clark Soldier for Life Center
