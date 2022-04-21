For most Fort Drum Soldiers and family members, it is simply known as Clark Hall – the place to go for in-processing, out-processing and everything in between. But in full, it is the Mark W. Clark Soldier for Life Center, named after a World War II commander who, some historians would say, ranks alongside Gens. Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton and Omar Bradley. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7153100 VIRIN: 220421-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 3105x2555 Size: 3.19 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Mark W. Clark Soldier for Life Center, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.