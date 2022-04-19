58 SOW Airman honors Native American heritage, Gathering of Nations Pow Wow

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darrell R. Charlee, 58th Special Operations Wing client systems operations noncommissioned officer in charge, poses at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2022. Charlee is a Dine/Navajo native and has served in the military for 15 years. Charlee organized a team to volunteer at the 39th Annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow hosted in the Albuquerque community to share and honor his heritage. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 11:14
|Photo ID:
|7152940
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-MQ455-862
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
