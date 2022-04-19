Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58 SOW Airman honors Native American heritage, Gathering of Nations Pow Wow

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darrell R. Charlee, 58th Special Operations Wing client systems operations noncommissioned officer in charge, poses at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2022. Charlee is a Dine/Navajo native and has served in the military for 15 years. Charlee organized a team to volunteer at the 39th Annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow hosted in the Albuquerque community to share and honor his heritage. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

