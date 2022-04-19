U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darrell R. Charlee, 58th Special Operations Wing client systems operations noncommissioned officer in charge, poses at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2022. Charlee is a Dine/Navajo native and has served in the military for 15 years. Charlee organized a team to volunteer at the 39th Annual Gathering of Nations Pow Wow hosted in the Albuquerque community to share and honor his heritage. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:14 Photo ID: 7152940 VIRIN: 220419-F-MQ455-862 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.57 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58 SOW Airman honors Native American heritage, Gathering of Nations Pow Wow, by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.