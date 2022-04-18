This week’s 16th Sustainment Brigade Knight of the Week is PFC Huynh from 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Movement Control Battalion. PFC Huynh is recognized for his outstanding performance and hard-work. PFC Huynh was an asset during Saber Strike 22. His work ethic and performance showed professionalism that is fundamental for the missions success. More recently, PFC Huynh participated in 1st ICTC's MK19 range, where he scored 10/10, demonstrating his well-rounded Soldier skills.

