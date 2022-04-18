Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade Knight of the Week!

    GERMANY

    04.18.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    This week’s 16th Sustainment Brigade Knight of the Week is PFC Huynh from 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Movement Control Battalion. PFC Huynh is recognized for his outstanding performance and hard-work. PFC Huynh was an asset during Saber Strike 22. His work ethic and performance showed professionalism that is fundamental for the missions success. More recently, PFC Huynh participated in 1st ICTC's MK19 range, where he scored 10/10, demonstrating his well-rounded Soldier skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7152922
    VIRIN: 220418-A-VS028-819
    Resolution: 1275x1650
    Size: 451.54 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Knight of the Week!, by 1LT Alexander Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

