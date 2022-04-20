Let's give Airman Daniel Cummings from the 81st Comptroller Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As an apprentice travel technician, Cummings processed travel documents for 150 members base-wide, ensuring they receive travel reimbursements in a timely manner by reducing re-work and delayed travel reimbursement, helping to mitigate stress during PCS for all inbound Keesler personnel. He obtained 90% accuracy despite being in upgrade training within first six months on station. Additionally, while serving as a debt management assistant, he assisted with over 250 records, resulting in satisfying over $74,000 worth of debts owed to the Air Force, saving approximately 43 man-hours. These accomplishments earned Cummings the 2021 Sky High Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

