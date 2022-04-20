Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman Daniel Cummings from the 81st Comptroller Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As an apprentice travel technician, Cummings processed travel documents for 150 members base-wide, ensuring they receive travel reimbursements in a timely manner by reducing re-work and delayed travel reimbursement, helping to mitigate stress during PCS for all inbound Keesler personnel. He obtained 90% accuracy despite being in upgrade training within first six months on station. Additionally, while serving as a debt management assistant, he assisted with over 250 records, resulting in satisfying over $74,000 worth of debts owed to the Air Force, saving approximately 43 man-hours. These accomplishments earned Cummings the 2021 Sky High Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

