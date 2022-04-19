Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Investing in Our Planet: PWD Bahrain

    Investing in Our Planet: PWD Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    04.19.2022

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Investing in Our Planet: Ms. Hawra Abuldress, left, and Mr. Mohamed Fairoozaddin, right, members of Public Works Department Bahrain Environmental Department, distribute brochures, flyers, posters and other items from the Earth Day Information booth they set up outside the Naval Support Activity Navy Exchange Wednesday, April 19. In addition to the information booth, PWD, NSA Bahrain held an installation clean up and tree planting ceremony. PWD Bahrain is active in combating climate change with multiple projects aimed at conservation, alternative energy generation, efficiency and recycling.
    PWD Bahrain is one of eight public works departments assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central. NAVFAC EURAFCENT plans, builds, leases and sustains facilities and provides essential bases operating services and capabilities in the Europe, Africa, Central Command theaters to enable U.S. and partner nation forces to meet national defense objectives. (Photos by CE2 Queeniemay Galarpe, PWD Bahrain)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022
    Location: BH
