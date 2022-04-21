Saluting volunteers: George Mentzer

George Mentzer is a volunteer with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. During Volunteer Appreciation Month we salute him for his contributions and sacrifice.



"In 1967 I volunteered for military service. Unfortunately, due to an eye injury, I was classified as 4F and not eligible for the military. However, in later years a coworker introduced me to ESGR. That was 18 years ago. ESGR is now my way of serving my country. It is also part of my continued pledge 'to protect and defend,' an oath taken during my time working for Homeland Security.



My most rewarding part of ESGR is participation in the rewards and recognition programs.



For recognition, ESGR encourages service members to reward their civilian employer supervisors, or managers, with a Patriot Award. For the company, ESGR asks service members to nominate their employer for the prestigious Department of Defense Freedom Award. This award is presented to the winning employers at the Pentagon.



On an annual basis, PA ESGR invites employers to visit Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) and experience the training and military lifestyle of their citizen soldiers. We call this experience Boss Lift. ESGR also invites employers to a special recognition Dinner at FTIG for employers who have been nominated for the Freedom Award.



I have attended all of these events at one time or another."



(Courtesy photo by George Mentzer, Aug. 24, 2018)

