Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saluting volunteers: George Mentzer

    Saluting volunteers: George Mentzer

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    George Mentzer is a volunteer with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. During Volunteer Appreciation Month we salute him for his contributions and sacrifice.

    "In 1967 I volunteered for military service. Unfortunately, due to an eye injury, I was classified as 4F and not eligible for the military. However, in later years a coworker introduced me to ESGR. That was 18 years ago. ESGR is now my way of serving my country. It is also part of my continued pledge 'to protect and defend,' an oath taken during my time working for Homeland Security.

    My most rewarding part of ESGR is participation in the rewards and recognition programs.

    For recognition, ESGR encourages service members to reward their civilian employer supervisors, or managers, with a Patriot Award. For the company, ESGR asks service members to nominate their employer for the prestigious Department of Defense Freedom Award. This award is presented to the winning employers at the Pentagon.

    On an annual basis, PA ESGR invites employers to visit Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) and experience the training and military lifestyle of their citizen soldiers. We call this experience Boss Lift. ESGR also invites employers to a special recognition Dinner at FTIG for employers who have been nominated for the Freedom Award.

    I have attended all of these events at one time or another."

    (Courtesy photo by George Mentzer, Aug. 24, 2018)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 00:05
    Photo ID: 7151266
    VIRIN: 220421-Z-IK914-001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saluting volunteers: George Mentzer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Volunteer

    ESGR

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Military Children

    Resilience

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    NG

    National Guard

    Month of the Military Child

    Gap

    PAARNG

    FTIG

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    FIG

    Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    PNG

    Volunteer Appreciation Month

    Soldier and Family Readiness Group

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Resilience
    Month of the Military Child
    Volunteer Appreciation Month
    Soldier and Family Readiness Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT