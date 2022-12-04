Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FA51 (Acquisition) Intermediate Qualification Course visits ANAD

    FA51 (Acquisition) Intermediate Qualification Course visits ANAD

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    The FA51 (Aquisition) Intermediate Qualification Course (IQC) visited Anniston Army Depot on April 12, 2022. They were provided an overview of our operations and a tour of the depot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:36
    Photo ID: 7150963
    VIRIN: 220412-A-SH487-001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 761.09 KB
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FA51 (Acquisition) Intermediate Qualification Course visits ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anniston Army Depot
    2022
    IQC
    FA51 Intermediate Qualification Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT