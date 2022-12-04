The FA51 (Aquisition) Intermediate Qualification Course (IQC) visited Anniston Army Depot on April 12, 2022. They were provided an overview of our operations and a tour of the depot.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7150963
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-SH487-001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|761.09 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FA51 (Acquisition) Intermediate Qualification Course visits ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT