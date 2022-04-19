Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division engineers determined to persevere through Best Sapper competition

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    First Lt. John DeScisciolo, 1st Lt. Ethan Raebel, Staff Sgt. Cody A. St. Germain and 1st Lt. Thomas Bruton, will represent 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, in the 2022 Best Sapper Competition, April 23-25, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Army engineers
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Best Sapper

