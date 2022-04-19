Paving the way for future candidates: a Vermont Guardsman earns the Master Instructor badge

U.S. Staff Sgt. Andrew Fryburg, chief instructor at the 124th Regimental Training Institute’s modular training battalion was presented with the Master Instructor Badge on April 19, 2022, by Col. William Wagner, 124th RTI commander. Fryburg is the first Vermont National Guard instructor to attain the Master Instructor Badge which requires 500 hours of study. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joshua T. Cohen)

Date Taken: 04.19.2022
Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US