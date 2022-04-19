Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving the way for future candidates: a Vermont Guardsman earns the Master Instructor badge

    Paving the way for future candidates: a Vermont Guardsman earns the Master Instructor badge

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Joshua Cohen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Andrew Fryburg, chief instructor at the 124th Regimental Training Institute’s modular training battalion was presented with the Master Instructor Badge on April 19, 2022, by Col. William Wagner, 124th RTI commander. Fryburg is the first Vermont National Guard instructor to attain the Master Instructor Badge which requires 500 hours of study. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joshua T. Cohen)

    Paving the way for future candidates: a Vermont Guardsman earns the Master Instructor badge

    RTI

