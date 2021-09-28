U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction project in Poland will further enhance NATO readiness in region

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Engineers Fitz Kebede, right, discusses progress on rail infrastructure work being done in conjunction with the construction of the large new Army Prepositioned Stock site in Powidz, Poland September 28, 2021. Rail infrastructure improvements are a key part of the overall APS project, which will serve as a key logistical hub for U.S., Polish and NATO forces when completed. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

