Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong recognized several Guardsmen with his personal coin for their extraordinary efforts during the CERFP collective training exercise. Pfc. Arleth Morales, Spc. Nathan Sanchez and Spc. Miguel Diaz Ortiz from the Nevada Army Guard received coins. Airman 1st Class Branden Hinen from the Nevada Air Guard and Staff Sgt. Sergio Cano from the Arizona Air Guard were also recognized on Apr. 14, 2022, in Apex, Nevada.

