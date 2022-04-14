Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada, Arizona Guard team to train, prepare for myriad hazardous situations

    APEX, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong recognized several Guardsmen with his personal coin for their extraordinary efforts during the CERFP collective training exercise. Pfc. Arleth Morales, Spc. Nathan Sanchez and Spc. Miguel Diaz Ortiz from the Nevada Army Guard received coins. Airman 1st Class Branden Hinen from the Nevada Air Guard and Staff Sgt. Sergio Cano from the Arizona Air Guard were also recognized on Apr. 14, 2022, in Apex, Nevada.

