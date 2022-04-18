Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George H.W. Bush Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220418-N-SY758-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Garrett Knerr, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), poses with a photo of his daughter in celebration of Month of the Military Child, April 18, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 09:53
    Photo ID: 7148531
    VIRIN: 220418-N-SY758-1002
    Resolution: 4116x5762
    Size: 850.81 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Month of the Military Child
    GHWB
    Conac

