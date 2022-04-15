NEWPORT, RI. (April 15, 2022) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 22070 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), reaffirm the oath of office during their graduation ceremony, April 15. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency, and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7148424
|VIRIN:
|220415-N-EL867-0009
|Resolution:
|5646x3854
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LDO/CWO Graduation, by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
