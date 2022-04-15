Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LDO/CWO Graduation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    NEWPORT, RI. (April 15, 2022) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 22070 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), reaffirm the oath of office during their graduation ceremony, April 15. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency, and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LDO/CWO Graduation, by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Warrant Officer
    Newport
    LDO
    CWO
    Limited Duty Officer

