Spartan Soldiers support Operation Allies Welcome

Sgt. Martinez, left, Sgt. Shafaq Yuhanna, center, and 1st Lt. Muhammed Anees, right, assigned to the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry, pose for a group photo upon returning from Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible; this initiative provided the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

