Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Soldiers support Operation Allies Welcome

    Spartan Soldiers support Operation Allies Welcome

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Martinez, left, Sgt. Shafaq Yuhanna, center, and 1st Lt. Muhammed Anees, right, assigned to the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry, pose for a group photo upon returning from Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible; this initiative provided the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 00:35
    Photo ID: 7148041
    VIRIN: 220121-A-ZT447-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Hometown: FORT PICKETT, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Soldiers support Operation Allies Welcome, by SGT Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spartan Soldiers support Operation Allies Welcome

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Pickett
    DHS
    Fort McCoy
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    OAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT