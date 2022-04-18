New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior Kicks Off

State Command Sgt. Maj. Earnest Williams reviews the competitors as they in-process May 18 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to begin a four-day test of their combat skills. The 13 Soldiers and one Airmen will be tested on marksmanship, land navigation, and other warrior tasks. The winners will go on to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn. next month May. Best Warrior recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon.)

