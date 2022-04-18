Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior Kicks Off

    NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    State Command Sgt. Maj. Earnest Williams reviews the competitors as they in-process May 18 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to begin a four-day test of their combat skills. The 13 Soldiers and one Airmen will be tested on marksmanship, land navigation, and other warrior tasks. The winners will go on to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn. next month May. Best Warrior recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon.)

    New Jersey
    Best Warrior
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Army National Guard
    NJARNG

