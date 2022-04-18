Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRHS NJROTC Sea Power Projects

    BRHS NJROTC Sea Power Projects

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220418-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (April 18, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Senior Cadet Courtney Burgess (right) presents her sea power project to other naval science students. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7147668
    VIRIN: 220418-N-LY580-1001
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Sea Power Projects, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    Sea Power
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT