GBSD WIC Conference

Col. Daniel Lehoski, U.S. Air Force Weapons School commandant briefing background information about the weapons school and curricula during the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Weapons Instructor Course Conference at Trail's End Club, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, January 26, 2022. In advance of changes to the intercontinental ballistic missile enterprise, 20th Air Force hosted a two-day conference to resolve how the 315th Weapons Squadron should begin incorporating GBSD into its curriculum and when to phase out MMIII academics

