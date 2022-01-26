Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GBSD WIC Conference

    GBSD WIC Conference

    F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Lehoski, U.S. Air Force Weapons School commandant briefing background information about the weapons school and curricula during the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Weapons Instructor Course Conference at Trail's End Club, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, January 26, 2022. In advance of changes to the intercontinental ballistic missile enterprise, 20th Air Force hosted a two-day conference to resolve how the 315th Weapons Squadron should begin incorporating GBSD into its curriculum and when to phase out MMIII academics

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7147253
    VIRIN: 220126-F-FO234-0001
    Resolution: 5205x3475
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GBSD WIC Conference, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Weapons training

    TAGS

    ICBM
    Weapons School
    Sentinel
    GBSD

