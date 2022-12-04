Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Pearl Harbor Sailor Named Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year

    Naval Hospital Pearl Harbor Sailor Named Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Lay is named the Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Sailor of the Year Apr. 13. There are 548 first class petty officer billets across 13 different NMFP commands eligible to compete for 2021 NMFP SOY title. Lay, of Chico, Calif., will head to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Headquarters May 5. There he will compete against the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic 2021 SOY winner for the chance to represent all of Navy Medicine and the chance to be named U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7147123
    VIRIN: 220413-N-IX266-480
    Resolution: 557x766
    Size: 50.28 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Pearl Harbor Sailor Named Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Pearl Harbor Sailor Named Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Senior Sailor of the

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMRTC
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    NMFP
    Sailor of the Year 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT