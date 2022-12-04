Naval Hospital Pearl Harbor Sailor Named Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Lay is named the Naval Medical Forces Pacific 2021 Sailor of the Year Apr. 13. There are 548 first class petty officer billets across 13 different NMFP commands eligible to compete for 2021 NMFP SOY title. Lay, of Chico, Calif., will head to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Headquarters May 5. There he will compete against the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic 2021 SOY winner for the chance to represent all of Navy Medicine and the chance to be named U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady Fontana/Released)

