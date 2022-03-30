Dr. Marla E. Pérez-Davis, Director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's John H. Glenn Research Center, poses for a photo on the tour bus at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2022. The commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District presented Dr. Pérez-Davis with a plaque as a token of appreciation for inviting members of the Coast Guard on the tour. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7147117
|VIRIN:
|220330-G-KY623-1003
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.42 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT