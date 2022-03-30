Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Dr. Marla E. Pérez-Davis, Director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's John H. Glenn Research Center, poses for a photo on the tour bus at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2022. The commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District presented Dr. Pérez-Davis with a plaque as a token of appreciation for inviting members of the Coast Guard on the tour. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 11:06
    Photo ID: 7147117
    VIRIN: 220330-G-KY623-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.42 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NASA
    Ninth District
    Community Relations
    Interagency
    Glenn Research Center

