    ACC begins fielding tools to analyze, protect base EMS

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command’s Cyberspace and Information Dominance directorate conducted a successful pilot test of spectrum monitoring kits in 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. These kits give installations the capability to analyze and protect the electromagnetic environment inside their gates. Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, are slated to receive their kits this spring. ACC plans to provide all its bases this capability as funding allows. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. River Bruce)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC begins fielding tools to analyze, protect base EMS, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

