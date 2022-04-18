ACC begins fielding tools to analyze, protect base EMS

Air Combat Command’s Cyberspace and Information Dominance directorate conducted a successful pilot test of spectrum monitoring kits in 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. These kits give installations the capability to analyze and protect the electromagnetic environment inside their gates. Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, are slated to receive their kits this spring. ACC plans to provide all its bases this capability as funding allows. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. River Bruce)

