Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Legare crew interdicts illicit narcotics in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    USCGC Legare crew interdicts illicit narcotics in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A boarding team from USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) conducts a boarding in support of a counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Feb. 22, 2022. The Legare crew patrolled over 19,500 miles throughout the heart of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of Campaign Martillo, working in conjunction with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and other partner nations agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by USCGC Legare/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 09:34
    Photo ID: 7146947
    VIRIN: 220222-G-GO101-729
    Resolution: 1041x780
    Size: 664.92 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Legare crew interdicts illicit narcotics in Eastern Pacific Ocean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legare
    drug interdiction
    WMEC
    Campaign Martillo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT