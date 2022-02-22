USCGC Legare crew interdicts illicit narcotics in Eastern Pacific Ocean

A boarding team from USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) conducts a boarding in support of a counter-narcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Feb. 22, 2022. The Legare crew patrolled over 19,500 miles throughout the heart of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of Campaign Martillo, working in conjunction with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and other partner nations agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by USCGC Legare/Released)

