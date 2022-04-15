Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians, 15 Cubans to Royal Bahamas Defence Force

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew rescued 15 Cuban males aboard an overloaded chug near the Bahamas, April 15, 2022. The Charles Sexton's crew transferred 67 Haitians and 15 Cubans to Bahamian authorities after two Coast Guard cutter crews rescued them near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, in two separate interdictions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

