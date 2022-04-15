Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians, 15 Cubans to Royal Bahamas Defence Force

    BAHAMAS

    04.15.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew rescued 15 Cuban males aboard an overloaded chug near the Bahamas, April 15, 2022. The Charles Sexton's crew transferred 67 Haitians and 15 Cubans to Bahamian authorities after two Coast Guard cutter crews rescued them near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, in two separate interdictions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Bahamas
    Anguilla Cay
    Overloaded vessel

