BAMC staff, former NFL players team up for some football

Three former NFL players came to help coach two teams of Brooke Army Medical Center staff members in a friendly game of flag football at Freedom Park, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 1, 2022. The game was the final event for BAMC’s month of “Building Back Grit and Resilience,” which encouraged staff members to focus on self-care and avoid burnout. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

