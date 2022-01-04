Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC staff, former NFL players team up for some football

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Three former NFL players came to help coach two teams of Brooke Army Medical Center staff members in a friendly game of flag football at Freedom Park, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 1, 2022. The game was the final event for BAMC’s month of “Building Back Grit and Resilience,” which encouraged staff members to focus on self-care and avoid burnout. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 13:53
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Occupational Therapy
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

