    Ohio Air National Guard 2022 Outstanding Airman of the Year

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade 

    179th Airlift Wing

    2022 Airman of the Year, Senior Airman Kristina Schneider, 179th Airlift Wing, Fire Protection Journeyman, is photographed April 9, 2022, in Mansfield, Ohio, with Major General James Camp, Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Ohio National Guard, Command Sergeant Major William Workley, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Ohio National Guard, and Chief Master Sergeant Heidi Bunker, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Ohio Air National Guard. The Outstanding Airman of the Year awards recognize members who go above and beyond demonstrating leadership, strong work ethic, and commitment to giving back to their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    Air National Guard
    Ohio
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OAY
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    OAY 2022

