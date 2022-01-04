Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SkillBridge helps jump-start transitioning service members’ careers

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Spc. Victoria Weir, B Co 741st Military Intelligence Battalion, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade signals intelligence analyst, is wrapping up her SkillBridge experience at Meade High School where she interned with the math department. The program provides an opportunity for service members to gain civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service while still receiving their military pay. (Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

