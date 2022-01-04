Spc. Victoria Weir, B Co 741st Military Intelligence Battalion, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade signals intelligence analyst, is wrapping up her SkillBridge experience at Meade High School where she interned with the math department. The program provides an opportunity for service members to gain civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service while still receiving their military pay. (Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Public Schools)
SkillBridge helps jump-start transitioning service members' careers
