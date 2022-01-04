Spc. Victoria Weir, B Co 741st Military Intelligence Battalion, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade signals intelligence analyst, is wrapping up her SkillBridge experience at Meade High School where she interned with the math department. The program provides an opportunity for service members to gain civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service while still receiving their military pay. (Photo courtesy of Anne Arundel County Public Schools)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:58 Photo ID: 7145231 VIRIN: 220401-A-XX706-589 Resolution: 461x720 Size: 112.15 KB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SkillBridge helps jump-start transitioning service members’ careers, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.