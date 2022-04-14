Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wearing Teal for SAAPM

    Wearing Teal for SAAPM

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (April 15, 2022) The staff of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa wore teal for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 15, 2022. Teal is the month’s official color and is part of the month-long campaign to raise awareness and educate on sexual assault. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

