KADENA, Japan (April 15, 2022) The staff of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa wore teal for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 15, 2022. Teal is the month’s official color and is part of the month-long campaign to raise awareness and educate on sexual assault. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 23:55
|Photo ID:
|7144664
|VIRIN:
|220415-N-QY759-0001
|Resolution:
|7107x5076
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wearing Teal for SAAPM, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
