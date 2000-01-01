Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    376851.DD-SC-20-00548.002

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.1972

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel James Jr., deputy assistant secretary of defense (public affairs), attend a reception following the promotion of James to major general, Aug. 1, 1972, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.1972
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 18:03
    Photo ID: 7144201
    VIRIN: 720801-D-ZZ999-868
    Resolution: 5662x6680
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 376851.DD-SC-20-00548.002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Secretary-of-Defense-Melvin-Laird SECDEF DEPSECDEF DoD-Civilians Military-families Recreation

