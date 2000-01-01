Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel James Jr., deputy assistant secretary of defense (public affairs), attend a reception following the promotion of James to major general, Aug. 1, 1972, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.1972
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 18:03
|Photo ID:
|7144201
|VIRIN:
|720801-D-ZZ999-868
|Resolution:
|5662x6680
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 376851.DD-SC-20-00548.002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT