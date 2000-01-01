376851.DD-SC-20-00548.002

Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel James Jr., deputy assistant secretary of defense (public affairs), attend a reception following the promotion of James to major general, Aug. 1, 1972, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

