Coast Guard seizes 140 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island, Texas

Bales of marijuana seized by a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew lay stacked at Station South Padre Island near Brownsville, Texas, April 14, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized 140 pounds of marijuana from three individuals after South Padre Island Police Department personnel spotted the men crossing the Brownsville Ship Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station South Padre Island)

