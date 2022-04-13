Soldiers from the Army Public Health Center perform the deadlift under the observation of graders as part of their participation in a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test held April 13, 2020, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The first of two rated ACFT tests, which enable the Army to maintain a high level of personal physical fitness, are scheduled to begin in October 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7143071
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-KQ948-0013
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Public Health Center Soldiers performing the Army Combat Fitness Test, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT