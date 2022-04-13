Army Public Health Center Soldiers performing the Army Combat Fitness Test

Soldiers from the Army Public Health Center perform the deadlift under the observation of graders as part of their participation in a diagnostic Army Combat Fitness Test held April 13, 2020, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The first of two rated ACFT tests, which enable the Army to maintain a high level of personal physical fitness, are scheduled to begin in October 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Graham Snodgrass)

