220413-N-NY430-1010



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – A Phalanx close-in weapons system fires during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. The Navy trains, certifies, and deploys combat ready naval forces prepared to face a full range of missions—from humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, to major regional conflicts, to ballistic missile defense—around the globe. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:33 Photo ID: 7143059 VIRIN: 220413-N-NY430-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.89 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Closed In Weapons System Gunshoot, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.