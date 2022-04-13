Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Closed In Weapons System Gunshoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220413-N-NY430-1010

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – A Phalanx close-in weapons system fires during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. The Navy trains, certifies, and deploys combat ready naval forces prepared to face a full range of missions—from humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, to major regional conflicts, to ballistic missile defense—around the globe. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:33
    Photo ID: 7143059
    VIRIN: 220413-N-NY430-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Closed In Weapons System Gunshoot, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    live fire exercise
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

