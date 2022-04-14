Now in its second year, the U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity Employee Engagement Council has evolved since its creation 17 months ago. The group meets weekly in a virtual environment, which actually makes the council possible, because although USATA is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., it has 42 locations spread out across multiple states, countries and time zones around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:15 Photo ID: 7143010 VIRIN: 220414-A-QV384-001 Resolution: 1612x873 Size: 1.11 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USATA Employee Engagement Council provides voice to workforce, tackles challenges, by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.