    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Now in its second year, the U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity Employee Engagement Council has evolved since its creation 17 months ago. The group meets weekly in a virtual environment, which actually makes the council possible, because although USATA is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., it has 42 locations spread out across multiple states, countries and time zones around the world.

    USATA Employee Engagement Council provides voice to workforce, tackles challenges

