    Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Sarah Frank bids farewell to the officers and crew of Constitution after completing her tour aboard

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alec Kramer 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (April 14, 2022) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Sarah Frank bids farewell to the officers and crew of Constitution after completing her tour aboard. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Sarah Frank bids farewell to the officers and crew of Constitution after completing her tour aboard, by PO3 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Old Ironsides
    square rig
    America's Ship of State

