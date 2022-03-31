Christine Fernando and her husband, 2nd Lt. Brandon Fernando, listen to a demonstration during the 93rd Military Police Battalion’s “Crossed Pistols” event at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2022. Spouses from across the battalion were invited to spend a day in their Soldier’s boots as they learned about Soldier life with help from experts from across the unit, as well as learned about family resources and met with fellow spouses.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 19:12 Photo ID: 7142118 VIRIN: 220331-A-KV967-1005 Resolution: 2100x1680 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93rd MP Bn. 'Crossed Pistols' event shares Soldier life with spouses, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.