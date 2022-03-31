Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93rd MP Bn. 'Crossed Pistols' event shares Soldier life with spouses

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Christine Fernando and her husband, 2nd Lt. Brandon Fernando, listen to a demonstration during the 93rd Military Police Battalion’s “Crossed Pistols” event at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2022. Spouses from across the battalion were invited to spend a day in their Soldier’s boots as they learned about Soldier life with help from experts from across the unit, as well as learned about family resources and met with fellow spouses.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 19:12
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US
