Program, analysts create cost savings

Steven Norton, turbine engine analyst, uses a borescope to examine the inside of the turbine engine. Norton is looking for internal issues such as visible defects, foreign objects and oil leaks. (U.S. Army photo by Cody Spoon)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7142002
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-KT641-019
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|851.2 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
