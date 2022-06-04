Program, analysts create cost savings

Steven Norton, turbine engine analyst, uses a borescope to examine the inside of the turbine engine. Norton is looking for internal issues such as visible defects, foreign objects and oil leaks. (U.S. Army photo by Cody Spoon)

