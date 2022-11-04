USNS Burlington Provides Stretcher Bearer Training in Barbados

220411-N-N3764-0110

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – (April 11, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jared O’brien and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Roy Roberts, assigned to the military detachment aboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), provide stretcher bearer training to Barbados Coast Guard and Defense Force personnel, April 11, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by IS2 Jared Rosemann/Released)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 Location: BB