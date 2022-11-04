Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Provides Stretcher Bearer Training in Barbados

    USNS Burlington Provides Stretcher Bearer Training in Barbados

    BARBADOS

    04.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220411-N-N3764-0110
    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – (April 11, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jared O’brien and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Roy Roberts, assigned to the military detachment aboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), provide stretcher bearer training to Barbados Coast Guard and Defense Force personnel, April 11, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by IS2 Jared Rosemann/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7141594
    VIRIN: 220411-N-N3764-0110
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 931.03 KB
    Location: BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Provides Stretcher Bearer Training in Barbados, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Burlington
    Stretcher Bearer
    Training
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT