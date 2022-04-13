NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 13, 2022) Electricians’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Reeves, from Warner Robins, Georgia, replaces a conduit for the 1MC system onboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94). (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kayjel Mairena/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 11:14
|Photo ID:
|7141232
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-ME320-1018
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) 1MC Repair, by PO3 Kayjel Mairena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
