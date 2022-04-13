Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) 1MC Repair

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kayjel Mairena 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Apr. 13, 2022) Electricians’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Reeves, from Warner Robins, Georgia, replaces a conduit for the 1MC system onboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94). (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kayjel Mairena/Released).

    USS Nitze
    Electrician
    Electrician’s Mate
    DDG94
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

