    Michigan's Upper Peninsula gears up for exercise Northern Exposure

    Michigan's Upper Peninsula gears up for exercise Northern Exposure

    MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers conduct perimeter security during exercise Northern Exposure in the Upper Peninsula April 12, 2022. During the four-day training event, many of the events will be hosted by commercial and federal partners such as U.S. Forestry Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Northern Exposure is held annually in different Michigan counties. Previous exercises have included floods, fires, civil disturbance, explosions and chemical spills. (Courtesy Photo).

    Michigan's Upper Peninsula gears up for exercise Northern Exposure

    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    Northern Exposure
    Upper Peninsula
    US Forestry Service

