GHWB Sailors Stand Watch

220412-N-SY758-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Chance Joneswood, assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), completes a turnover log in the ships bridge, April 12, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

Date Taken: 04.12.2022, by PO3 Brandon Roberson