    GHWB Sailors Stand Watch

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220412-N-SY758-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Chance Joneswood, assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), completes a turnover log in the ships bridge, April 12, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Stand Watch, by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quartermaster
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    African American Sailors
    GHWB

