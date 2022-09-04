A local woman and her family prepare offerings to a family shrine on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2022. Local Okinawans provide offerings in the form of food, beer and liquor to shrines of ancestors during a period of traditional remembrance called Shi-Mi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
This work, 18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
