A local woman and her family prepare offerings to a family shrine on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2022. Local Okinawans provide offerings in the form of food, beer and liquor to shrines of ancestors during a period of traditional remembrance called Shi-Mi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:37 Photo ID: 7140580 VIRIN: 220410-F-IK699-094 Resolution: 7633x4294 Size: 18.9 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.