    122nd Submarine Ball

    MASHANTUCKET, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    220409-N-MQ631-1135 MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (APRIL 09, 2022) Sailors cut a cake in honor of the 122nd annual Submarine Ball. The submarine birthday ball celebrates the inception of US Submarine Force when the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins/RELEASED)

