U.S. Army Veterans Train in Wheelchair Rugby at the 2022 Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells prepares to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games by training in wheelchair rugby during the 2022 Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 11, 2022. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge.

Date Taken: 04.11.2022