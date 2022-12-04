Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three generations of Maessen

    Three generations of Maessen

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    04.12.2022

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Three generations of the Maessen family, who have all at one time or another worked at the U.S. Army garrison now in Brunssum, the Netherlands, pose for a photograph together. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Maessen, senior management analyst, USAG Benelux)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Benelux Family Legacy: Jan and Patrick Maessen

    Maessen
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    Benelux Family Legacy

