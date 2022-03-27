Dominic Esparza, husband of Master Sgt. Yolanda Esparza, NCOIC for 624 RSG in Guam, recognizes James Denzer for his services as an altar server at the Andersen AFB Chapel. Also pictured here are Father Joshua Janko and Charlie Denzer, James' brother.



Mr. Esparza is the ecumenical community coordinator and spends much of his free time volunteering at the chapel.



The Esparzas have been married for 18 years -- and were dual military for 13 of those years. Mr. Esparza retired in 2017 after serving 35 years in the U.S. Air Force. During UTA weekends, Master Sgt. Esparza can count on her husband to prep her coffee and lunches for the long drill weekends so it's one less thing she needs to worry about.



"He is a great mentor; he is my sounding board and helps me balance my thoughts when I encounter peculiar situations," says Master Sgt. Esparza. "He helps me bring up my critical thinking as a senior NCO. I am blessed!"

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2022