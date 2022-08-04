Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220408-N-ER806-1034

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (April 8, 2022) Capt. Alexander Hutchinson, deputy fleet civil engineer for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with engineering students and staff at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    University of Hawai'i
    COMPACFLT
    Navy
    STEM
    US Navy

